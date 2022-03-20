‘We are back’ - Gerard Pique reacts to Barcelona’s big Clasico win

Gerard Pique wasted no time making it clear what he thought of Barcelona’s 4-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid on Sunday night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The central defender tweeted out his message within minutes of the final whistle being blow in the Spanish capital and basically said what we were all thinking.

We are back. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) March 20, 2022

Barca ran riot on Sunday to claim all three points against the league leaders and extend their unbeaten run under Xavi.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who bagged a brace, Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo did the damage, but in truth Barcelona really should have scored a few more.

The win ends Real Madrid’s run of five straight wins in El Clasico and also sees Barca close the gap on Sevilla in second place.

There are now just three points separating the two sides, and Barcelona also have a game in hand on the Andalusians.

La Liga now pauses for an international break but resumes with another huge game as Sevilla are the next visitors to the Camp Nou on Sunday, April 3.