Xavi: We expected a tougher game against Real Madrid

Barcelona coach Xavi was a happy man once again after seeing his team demolish Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday night.

The boss spoke out after the game about his team’s performance and how he had been expecting much more from Los Blancos.

“We were expecting a harder match, “ he said after the final whistle. “I am very happy because of what this win means for barcelonismo, it can change the dynamic in the future. “We looked to play behind Madrid’s midfield. We played with character and bravery. I asked the players not to lose silly balls because Madrid live for them. “We had the game under control. We pressed high, won the ball back in their half. I think we were superior and could have scored more goals. “This is the path to follow and the perfect model of play to compete. The players are enjoying themselves, we’re a family in the dressing room. “I am very proud, very happy. It’s a day to enjoy. It was spectacular, Barça are coming back. There has not been a lot of joy recently, above all in Clasicos. And as well as coach, I am a fan. We will celebrate it.”

Yet it wasn’t all good news from Xavi. The coach did admit to getting a little annoyed with his team in the second half.

“Today we were 4-0 up but you have to run, help the full-backs, press... Today it was 4-0 but, in another game, it could be 1-0 and losing the ball could cost you. A game of football is 90 minutes,” he said. “I get really angry when we lose the ball. You can lose the ball in the final third, but not in your own half. It’s for that reason. If you drop the demands, you don’t get results. We could have played better in the final phase of the game.” Source | Sport

Barcelona can now enjoy the win over the international break. The Catalans are not back in action until April 3 when Sevilla are at the Camp Nou in La Liga.