Gerard Pique says his Barcelona career ‘has been a dream’

Gerard Pique has been looking back on his career after making his 600th appearance for the Catalan giants and admits it couldn’t have gone much better.

The central defender has won everything possible for both club and country and will be hoping to add a few more titles to his collection before he finally hangs up his boots.

Pique, who turned 35 in February, also revealed he has no intention of quitting just yet.

“600 games is an important figure. You feel like you are getting old but it has been a dream like career,” he said. “If they had said to me when I was playing in the youth team or when I joined the club, I would have been 100% for it.” “For me it has been a dream this journey and I hope to keep it going as long as I can - keep playing and keep helping the club. I hope this journey does not end yet, I want it to go on a bit more. I am very proud.”

The Barcelona defender also went on to speak about some of his favorite moments from his career at Barcelona and picked out two games in particular.

“The 6-2 win was one of the most iconic in history and I scored one of my favourite goals in my first Clásico in the Bernabéu,” he said. “Not long after, in Rome, came my first real final. Against a Manchester United side that I knew very well as they had been my team mates the season before. If we won it was the treble. They showed us a video before the game, reminding us where we came from. We went out on the field a little affected but Eto’o’s goal helped a lot. It was my first season and winning the Champions League was a dream. “The final at Wembley is the best game we have played in terms of importance: a Champions League final against United in a legendary stadium. The superiority we showed at all time. It was the model game from that era and if I have to choose one game, it’s that one.”

Pique has now made 602 appearances for Barca and currently stands fifth on the list of all-time appearances for the club. The defender’s current contract at the Camp Nou runs until 2024.