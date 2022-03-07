Barcelona boss Xavi says he was ‘annoyed & angry’ at half-time against Elche

Xavi admitted he was angry at half-time after seeing Barcelona go behind at Elche but was still optimistic his team could produce a comeback and take all three points.

The Barcelona coach wasn’t wrong either as substitutes Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay scored to take the Catalans into third place in the table.

Here’s what the Barcelona boss had to say after the full-time whistle.

“I was angry at halftime because we didn’t deserve to be behind after what we had created. (Elche goalkeeper) Edgar was brilliant. I was annoyed, angry. “But I was hopeful that if we attacked better, we would win. That’s what I told the players. I made a positional change (Ferran on) and it worked well for us. “The sensations are very good. That’s four wins in a row. It’s a sign that we’re working well and that the players believe in what we are saying. The dynamic is good.”

Barca were guilty of missing chances throughout the game but Xavi was able to throw on attackers Ferran, Memphis, and Adama Traore after the break.

The changes proved effective as Barca ran out winners to leave their coach pretty satisfied with the team’s work.

“I think we deserved the win,” he said. “We created a lot of chances but we didn’t take them, we were not effective. But the team played well against an aggressive Elche side that was well-positioned defensively. “In the second half, the team stepped forward, we created more chances than in the first half. It was a really important win, a team win, a vital win.” Source | Sport

The Catalans now turn their attentions to a Europa League last 16 tie against Turkish side Galatasaray. Domènec Torrent’s side were beaten 2-0 at Konyaspor in the Süper Lig on Saturday.