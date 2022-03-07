Nico Gonzalez to miss Osasuna clash through suspension

Nico Gonzalez will miss Barcelona’s next La Liga match at home to Osasuna after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Elche.

The 20-year-old came on as a substitute for Frenkie de Jong after 68 minutes of Sunday’s 2-1 win but was booked within minutes for a foul on Guido Carrillo.

The booking means an automatic one-match ban which will leave Nico out of the game at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Xavi does obviously have plenty of options in midfield with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Pedri and Riqui Puig all available.

Ronald Araujo will have to be careful against Osasuna too. The Uruguayan was also booked at Elche and is now only one match away from a similar ban.

Indeed if the center-back were to pick up a yellow card next time out in La Liga it would mean he would miss the Clasico against Real Madrid on March 20.