 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nico Gonzalez to miss Osasuna clash through suspension

The midfielder has picked up five yellow cards

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona V Elche CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nico Gonzalez will miss Barcelona’s next La Liga match at home to Osasuna after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Elche.

The 20-year-old came on as a substitute for Frenkie de Jong after 68 minutes of Sunday’s 2-1 win but was booked within minutes for a foul on Guido Carrillo.

The booking means an automatic one-match ban which will leave Nico out of the game at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Xavi does obviously have plenty of options in midfield with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Pedri and Riqui Puig all available.

Ronald Araujo will have to be careful against Osasuna too. The Uruguayan was also booked at Elche and is now only one match away from a similar ban.

Indeed if the center-back were to pick up a yellow card next time out in La Liga it would mean he would miss the Clasico against Real Madrid on March 20.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...