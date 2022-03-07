Ferran Torres: There’s been a big change at Barcelona under Xavi

Ferran Torres says there’s been a big change at Barcelona since Xavi took over and he feels the team are now playing the way the new coach wants.

The new signing was on target in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Elche, after coming off the bench, and was happy to score and help the visitors pick up all three points.

Sunday’s result means it’s now 11 La Liga games unbeaten for Barcelona under Xavi, and Ferran is happy with how things are going at the Camp Nou.

“There’s been a big change under Xavi,” he said. “We’re playing with the style we want and that the coach has instilled in us. And we’re getting good results. “It’s a tough place to come and they played a really physical game. I am really happy with the win and happy that my goal helped. Now we can think about Thursday’s game. “We had the ball and the result came. I am happy to form part of this great team and to contribute. We have to keep going now.” Source | Barca TV

Torres has been under a bit of scrutiny for missing chances recently, and it was a similar story against Elche. The Spain international did bag the equalizer but will probably feel he could have had a hat-trick with some better finishing.