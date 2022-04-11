Ronald Araujo suspended for Barcelona vs Cadiz

Barcelona will be without center-back Ronald Araujo for the team’s next La Liga clash against Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Monday, April 18.

The Uruguayan picked up his fifth booking of the season late on in Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 win at Levante which brings an automatic one-match ban.

Araujo’s suspension will be a blow given the Uruguay international has become one of the first names on Xavi’s teamsheet this season.

The Barca coach is also without Gerard Pique and Sergino Dest currently, although both players could be back in time for the visit from Cadiz.

Pique could therefore partner Eric Garcia in central defense with Dest an option at right-back along with Dani Alves.

Xavi could also turn to Clement Lenglet, although the Frenchman endured a tough outing against Levante after coming on as as subsitute.

The Frenchman conceded a penalty with his first touch as Levante fought back from 2-1 down to make it 2-2 before Luuk de Jong popped up with a stoppage-time winner.