Xavi praises Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Luuk de Jong after wild Levante win

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez singled out goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and match-winner Luuk de Jong for praise after Sunday’s wild 3-2 win at Levante.

Ter Stegen crucially saved a penalty to keep Barcelona in the game, while De Jong came off the bench to net the winner in stoppage time.

Xavi admitted afterwards it had been a “difficult game” but was happy to see his team somehow manage to take all three points.

“The first half hasn’t been good at all. The team seemed mentally and physically fatigued. Playing on Thursday still weighed us down. In the second half we were much better,” he said. “One of the keys is Marc’s save and another is Luuk’s goal. These are details that ultimately count. That’s why we have a great goalkeeper and a great striker. They’ve made a great effort. “In the end we need the whole team. Tired people, with a lot of minutes, we are giving rest and rotations. Hence the changes. The dynamic is very positive and we have to keep going.” Source | Marca

The coach did make changes to his team but ended up bringing both Pedri and Gavi on in the second half. The duo helped changed the game, combining for Barca’s second goal, before De Jong popped up with a dramatic winner.