Carlo Ancelotti responds to Xavi’s comments: Football is about attacking and defending

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has responded to comments made by Xavi before Barcelona’s Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Barcelona coach told reporters that his club were obligated to play well as well as win games, and Ancelotti has clearly been giving the topic a bit of thought.

Here’s what he had to say when asked about Xavi’s comments at his press conference.

“I’d like to answer that with a question - What exactly is playing well? Everyone has their own opinion on that. For me, playing well means doing well when you have the ball and when you don’t. You could be brilliant defensively, but that doesn’t mean you are playing well, because if you don’t do anything when you have the ball, you’re not doing what you need to do to win so you are not playing well. And vice versa, if you attack well and defend badly, you are not playing well. “Football is about attacking and defending. A team plays well when they can attack well and defend well - whether that is with a low, medium or high press. That’s football in my view, and nobody’s going to change what I think. “I’ll give you an example, against City, Atlético defended really well, after that you could argue whether they could have done more when they had the ball but their defending was excellent.” Source | Diario AS

Real Madrid booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals in midweek by seeing off defending champions Chelsea and face another testing fixture on Sunday in La Liga away at Sevilla.