Ronald Araujo urges Barcelona to bounce back from Europa League defeat

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has urged the team to respond after being knocked out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt.

The defeat on Thursday means Barcelona now only have La Liga to focus on for the rest of the season with Xavi’s side still having eight games left.

Araujo admits the Europa League exit was a blow but has urged his teammates to keep on going. He wrote on social media, “Tough defeat from the other day... but now it’s time to get up and continue as we have been doing; working and growing.”

Barcelona face Cadiz next at the Camp Nou on Monday and have issues in defense ahead of the match. Araujo will sit this one out after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign against Levante last time out.

Gerard Pique is also a doubt due to injury which means Xavi could end up partnering Eric Garcia with Clement Lenglet in the heart of the Barca defense.

Cadiz are down in the bottom three but have caused Barca problems recently. The Andalusians beat Barca 2-1 last season and held the Catalans to a 0-0 draw at home earlier in the campaign.