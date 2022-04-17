Xavi talks Pedri, Lenglet and Pique ahead of Barcelona vs Cadiz

Barcelona coach Xavi spoke to reporters on Easter Sunday to talk about his team’s next La Liga match against Cadiz at the Camp Nou.

The manager spoke about Pedri’s injury, Gerard Pique’s fitness and his team’s chances of winning their last eight remaining matches.

Xavi on Cadiz

They will be a tough rival, I think that with Sergio they have improved a lot. There are eight finals left again and we have to be in the Champions League at the least.

Xavi on Eintracht Frankfurt defeat

It was the club’s mistake, for sure. When the club finds out what errors led to Thursday’s events, they will explain it to us. It cannot happen again. We spoke after the game and we are investigating what happened. The players did not feel like they were playing at home. It’s not an excuse, but the atmosphere conditioned us. We were not comfortable. I had a bad feeling from the first moment when we got on the bus at the hotel and we did not feel at home.

Xavi on Barca’s form

Against Levante, we were good at times, in Frankfurt too, but we have lost more balls than ever, and that affects us a lot. We reached a very high level both against Madrid and Sevilla and now it is clear that we have slipped. It’s a matter of time, patience, and continuing to believe. And work hard, we have no other choice.

Xavi on how to pick the players up

By encouraging the group and making the players see what we are not doing well but also what we have done well. We are on the right path, we must continue believing in what we are working on.

Xavi on Pedri

He is affected, hurting. He was in his best form of the season. It is a setback for him and for everyone. We are going to see how long he’s out for, it depends on how he heals.

Xavi on Pique

There is no injury, but it is a discomfort that has been dragging on for a long time and we will see if it can play on Thursday.

Xavi on if Barca can win all eight games

I think we’re capable, yes. It’s complicated, too. Cádiz has been playing to stay up, Real to play in Europe, Rayo not to go down. We have to keep believing in the project. We have an intense week and we have to start competing from tomorrow.

Xavi on Barca’s La Liga hopes

Let’s see what happens, it will be an interesting game [Sevilla vs Madrid]. We will have an eye on it but what matters to us is what we do against Cadiz. First, we have to focus on ourselves. The first objective is to qualify for the Champions League next season. If after that we can compete for LaLiga, perfect.

Xavi on conceding first

Yes, we have to improve a lot in this. Getting ahead on the scoreboard today is something very key today. We have to improve in this.

Xavi on how Barca can improve

We have to improve the concentration at the start of the match. Going ahead on the scoreboard is key these days. When the other team goes in front, it’s very difficult to comeback.

Xavi on Lenglet

He is an example, because of how he trains, because of how he works. I believe in him as in all the members of the squad.

Xavi on Barca’s style

With this style we have won five Champions Leagues. The style that Johan Cruyff imposed has been very fruitful for us. Our model of play has to be this one. It’s not necessary to change based on the results. We have to believe and improve in what we are doing. Barca’s history tells us that this is our model. I have it very clear: we are not going to change our DNA because of one match. You have to insist. The results will come, if not for me, for the next manager