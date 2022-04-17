‘Why can’t we spring a surprise?’ Cadiz boss talks Barcelona clash

Cadiz boss Sergio Gonzalez is hoping his team can spring a surprise at the Camp Nou on Easter Monday when they take on Barcelona in La Liga.

Xavi’s men head into the match on a run of 15 La Liga games without defeat and aiming to bounce back from a disappointing Europa League exit.

Sergio knows his team face a tricky test against the Catalan giants but is hoping they can get a result which would help in their battle against relegation.

“During the week we always establish premises to see how our opponents behave. Barça is an opponent that you see more often, you see them play in European competition and they are more internalised,” he said. “We believe that with Xavi we have recovered a more positional Barça with Busquets as a reference point. A recognisable Barça. From there we have a lot to gain and little to lose. We know where we’re going, we’re going to compete and why can’t we spring a surprise?”

Cadiz drew 1-1 at Barcelona last season with Alex Fernandez snatching a point after Clement Lenglet gave away a penalty in the dying minutes.

Lenglet is likely to be back in the starting XI again on Sunday, with Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique missing, and Sergio says he has been watching Barca’s last few games closely.

“We’ve seen the last few games. We’re going to try to set up the formation that we think is best suited to counteract them,” he said. “We have to be aware of their touches, their walls. We have to be attentive to Barça’s movements with the ball. We’ll look for a system that will give us the strength to counter them.” Source | Cadiz

Barca will need to tighten up at the back if they are to continue their unbeaten streak. The Catalans have conceded five in their last two matches against Levante and Eintracht Frankfurt.