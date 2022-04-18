Barcelona fans protest against Laporta ahead of Cadiz clash

Barcelona fans have been venting their frustrations at the club, and president Joan Laporta in particular, ahead of tonight’s La Liga clash against Cadiz.

Fans were spotted shouting “Barca Yes, Laporta No!” in protest against last week’s debacle in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Protestas en el Camp Nou! pic.twitter.com/2PpWhmFccR — moisESPN (@moillorens) April 18, 2022

The German side’s fans filled the Camp Nou for the quarter-final clash with estimates claiming as many as 30,000 away supporters were able to get into the ground for the game.

Eintracht Frankfurt went on to win the game 3-2 on what was an embarrassing night for Barcelona both on and off the pitch.

Inside the ground there was a different kind of protest as the Grada d’Animacio, as expected, stayed away from the match.

Barça singing section behind the goal staying away tonight in protest at how ticketing was handled for Frankfurt pic.twitter.com/KatPRaGBLY — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) April 18, 2022

Laporta has already apologized for the shambles and insisted steps will be taken to ensure such an event can never happen again at Barcelona.

“What has happened in the stands is a shame that cannot be repeated, we must process information and we have to take action, but it is unfortunate,” he said. “We will have to be stricter and not allow certain things, I feel ashamed as a Barcelona fan. I feel embarrassed with what I saw in the stands, I apologise.”

The Barcelona president is also due to hold a press conference on Wednesday to explain what exactly happened and what steps the club will put in place to prevent a repeat.