Xavi admits it’s been a ‘very bad week’ for Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi admitted it has been a “very bad week” after seeing his team slip to a 1-0 defeat to Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Monday.

The loss follows on from Thursday’s Europa League exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt and left the coach admitting the team need to turn things around fast.

“Cádiz have been very aggressive in defence, well organised, it has been difficult for us due to their effectiveness,” he said. “We have to regroup, think about Thursday, we continue with the goal of the Champions League intact. It’s a very bad week for us and we have to change the dynamic as soon as possible.”

Lucas Perez scored the only goal of the match early in the second half but Cadiz did have other chances to extend their lead.

Xavi felt his team had done enough to take all three points but knows he has his work cut out lifting his players after successive defeats.

“They have had three clear ones, but we have had a lot of chances to score and win the match,” he added. “We have to be self-critical. We have to change the negative dynamic as it is. On Thursday we have another war to win the three points.”

The result leaves Barca still in second but level on points with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, although the Catalans do have a game in hand on both teams.