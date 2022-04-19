Pique doesn’t see a conflict involving Saudi Arabia Supercopa

Gerard Pique spoke about the potential conflict of interest involving his activity with Kosmos and the new formation for the Spanish Supercopa. The potential conflict of interest was something Pique didn’t take kindly to and took to Twitch to voice his opinion.

“A commercial issue has nothing to do with results on the pitch. I want to show my face because I have nothing to hide. I am very proud of the work we have done with Kosmos,” he said.

“We (Kosmos) have good links with the Middle East, not just in Saudi Arabia. They wanted to take football competitions there and, seeing the panoramic, we opted to speak with Rubiales to see if he could be interested in taking the Supercopa there.

“He liked the idea. And now people are super hooked on the (new format) of the competition. Once accepted, we signed a mandate to explore options. Saudi Arabia wasn’t the only one, we spoke with Miami, (the RFEF) had an offer from Qatar.”

Pique | Source