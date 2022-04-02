Lopetegui full of praise for Barcelona ahead of crunch La Liga clash

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has been full of praise for Barcelona ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash against the Catalans at the Camp Nou.

The coach spoke about Xavi’s team ahead of the match and made it clear how impressed he’s been by the team’s recent form.

“We’re going into this match with ambition and excitement, and we’re keen to face the most in-form side in not just Spain, but I’d say in Europe, based on their style of play, squad, run of form and performances. They’re one of the most important sides you can face,” he said. “Every match in LaLiga is complicated, but this time we’ve got the difficulty of facing an in-form team, who aren’t just winning matches comfortably, they’re playing well and putting in top performances. “This must motivate us to achieve an aim that really excites us, and that’s playing well at the Camp Nou and beating an extraordinary rival despite the difficulties. That’s the intention we’re going there with, we’re aware of how tough it is but we’ve got that excitement that must drive us”. Source | Sevilla

Barcelona are the form side heading into the match. Xavi’s team are unbeaten in their last 13 La Liga matches, while Sevilla have drawn their last four in a row in the Spanish top flight.