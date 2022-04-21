Barcelona lose Ronald Araujo to injury against Real Sociedad

Barcelona lost center-back Ronald Araujo to injury during Thursday’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena.

Araujo was back in the team after missing the defeat to Cadiz due to suspension but seemed to pick up a knee injury in the second half and asked to be replaced.

The Uruguayan seemed to be in real pain and was taken off in the 55th minute and replaced by Eric Garcia in central defense. Araujo was spotted afterwards on the bench with an ice pack on his knee.

Gerard Pique had also appeared to be struggling earlier on in the match, on his return to the starting XI after a spell out with injury, but did manage to play on.

The whole of Barcelona's back four have suffered an injury within 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/9aRIkH6HYw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 21, 2022

So too did Jordi Alba, who also appeared to have picked up a problem at the same time as Araujo but ended up staying on.

Dani Alves also went off after being on the receiving end of a hefty challenge from Rafinha and was replaced by Sergino Dest after 65 minutes.

We’ll have to wait and see how serious any of the injuries are but the situation is a real concern ahead of the final few weeks of the season and with Rayo up next on Sunday.