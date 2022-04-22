Dani Alves: Real Madrid are lucky our good run didn’t happen sooner

Dani Alves says Real Madrid are lucky that Barcelona’s improved form didn’t happen earlier in the season after helping Xavi’s side to a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday.

The win puts Barca back into second place in the table and gets the team back to winning ways after defeats to Eintracht Frankfurt and Cadiz.

Alves spoke about his team’s form after the match and admitted it had been a tough game against the Basque side at the Reale Arena.

“We knew it would be a difficult game, it’s always tough here. In the first half we had control but in the second half our intensity went down and theirs went up. You have to suffer in football, but today we won. “The game was going as we’d expected. They were playing a diamond in midfield, we were trying to get through their press. A goal always changes the feeling of a game. You have to know how to suffer. “It’s lucky for everyone else that our good run didn’t happen sooner. We’ve been able to compete in a different way. Life’s like that, we arrived late. It was a tough ask but today we played against a really tough opponent. We aren’t going to win the league, but it’s good fortune for the others that we weren’t here earlier.”

Alves was taken off in the second half and replaced by Sergino Dest. The Brazilian had taken a knock and was asked if he would have been able to continue.

“Maybe, maybe not. In the last few days I haven’t been able to train as much as I wanted to with the team. I picked up an injury against Levante,” he said. “This is the moment to give everything because there are only 6-7 games left and we have to give everything to achieve our objectives.”

Fellow defenders Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo also struggled with injury during the game and went off in the second half as Barca’s win came at a cost.