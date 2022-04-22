Aubameyang: Barcelona ‘suffered a lot’ against Real Sociedad

Barcelona match-winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admitted his team suffered a lot in their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday.

The Gabon international scored the only goal of the game after just 11 minutes to get the Catalans back to winning ways in La Liga.

However, Real Sociedad came back strongly in the second half and had plenty of chances to grab an equalizer.

Aubameyang admitted that it had been a tough night for Barcelona but was thrilled to come away with all three points.

“I think we suffered a lot tonight but it’s a good win at the end of the day. This is the attitude we need to have in every game, to give our best, to give everything until the last minute, that’s what we did today,” he said. “Our opponents played well tonight. We scored early and now we are close to qualifying for the Champions League and this is important for us. “I think it was important to win tonight and stop it [losing run]. We had two or three games that were a bit bad but this is the attitude we showed tonight, this is good for us.”

The striker’s goal was his ninth in La Liga for Barcelona from just 11 appearances in the Spanish top flight.