Xavi tells Barcelona not to get carried away by Real Sociedad win

Barcelona coach Xavi told his players not to get too carried away after beating Real Sociedad 1-0 on Thursday in La Liga.

The Catalans got back to winning ways thanks to a single goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but were made to work extremely hard for the three points.

Dani Alves said after the match that Barca’s rivals were lucky the team hadn’t hit form earlier, but Xavi says it’s not the time to brag.

“In the second half, Real had more of the ball than us, they came out in a rush. They are a very well-worked team and we’ve noticed a lot of fatigue from the games. In the first half we’ve been good, in the second not,” he said. “Today is not the day to brag, this is evidence. The game is not correct in the second half but there are three golden points.”

Xavi went on to talk about the team’s injuries after seeing Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Dani Alves and Jordi Alba all struggling during the match.

“Jordi, Ronald, Pique... we’re suffering a lot, there is a lot of fatigue and the schedule is really demanding,” he added “I try to press for 90 minutes, but we are suffering, it’s a reality. It’s because of a change in the model of our game, this hasn’t been done for a long time. Physically it is showing, but the effort of our players is spectacular.”

Barcelona now face a battle to get their injured players back in time for the team’s next game on Sunday when Rayo Vallecano are the visitors to the Camp Nou.