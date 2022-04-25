Busquets on Rayo’s goal: It’s a move we’ve seen 200 times on video

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets wasn’t too happy with his side’s performance after going down 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday.

Alvaro Garcia scored the only goal of the game after just seven minutes, and Busquets felt his team should have defended the move much better.

“We are finding it really hard to win games at home at the moment. We have been conceding goals early which makes it even tougher, and then you suffer more. The opponents grow in confidence, close up and it’s doubly hard,” he said. “The goals come from lapses in concentration or mistakes. We didn’t start badly, but this was a move we’ve seen 200 times on video with Alvaro Garcia, who is very quick, they did well and we weren’t able to stop it. “From there it was really difficult, they were well set up, we weren’t effective. When you don’t score and the minutes go by, it gets tougher. “We are in a negative dynamic at the Camp Nou. In the end we haven’t been able to take advantage of the games we have had in hand and now we are level with Sevilla.”

The result makes it three straight defeats to Barcelona at the Camp Nou in all competitions and leaves the Catalans still in second in the table but level on points with Sevilla after 33 games played.