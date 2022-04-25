Xavi says Barcelona are in ‘tough situation’ after Rayo defeat

Xavi Hernandez shared his thoughts on his Barcelona team after seeing his side beaten at the Camp Nou for the third game in a row on Sunday.

A single goal from Alvaro Garcia handed Rayo all three points in La Liga and saw Andoni Iraola’s side complete a league double over the Catalans.

Xavi felt his side deserved more from the match and knows that there is still work to do for his side to secure a top-four finish.

“I think we deserved a lot more, we weren’t ourselves in the first half, didn’t show personality. We showed a bit more in the second half, we tried, changed formation, we tried to go out wide, in the middle, and the ball just did not want to go in. “It was very similar to the game against Cadiz and that’s the reality we are going through. Everyone is fighting for different things in La Liga. We have to accept it and show the same desire as Rayo. I think we deserved a lot more. “It was different against Frankfurt but against Cadiz and Rayo it’s almost identical. We are attacking, the opponents are in their own box. They took their chance and we didn’t and that’s down to being clinical. “We tried everything. We are now in a tough situation. We are still in the top four but we have made our lives complicated. We should have beaten Cadiz and if we had won here too then we would have a top four finish almost guaranteed.”

Barca now have a week to prepare for their next game which is at the Camp Nou yet again on Sunday when Real Mallorca are the visitors.