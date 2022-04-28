Koeman: I hope Laporta gives Xavi the support I did not have

The much-maligned former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman spoke out about his former club again this week. The Dutchman feels very spurned by president Joan Laporta and the higher-ups at the club for how he was treated and hasn’t been shy about sharing his thoughts.

This time around he spoke about how he hopes Xavi gets the support he didn’t receive while he was boss. To be fair, constantly changing managers isn’t the solution for the long-term success at the club, so I’ll give Koeman that much.

“Barcelona’s situation is the same as when I was there,” he said. “Changing is not always the solution. The only thing I ask is that they support Xavi. “I hope the president (Laporta) gives him the support that I did not have. Xavi is a legend at Barça and deserves confidence. He’s not to blame for how the club is.” Koeman | Source

