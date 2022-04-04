Xavi hails Barcelona’s ‘six-point win’ over Sevilla

Xavi was a happy man once again after seeing his Barcelona team move second in the table after beating Sevilla 1-0 at the Camp Nou in La Liga.

Pedri scored a brilliant second-half goal to secure a crucial three points for the Catalan giants that takes them above Sevilla in the team and with a game in hand.

Xavi praised his team’s performance after the match and hailed the importance of the result.

”I am a positive person, I believe in work, effort, sacrifice and collective work. We are very good, we are supportive, everyone runs and presses. With this base the results have to come. We are in the best moment of the season,” he said. “Today we dominated a super team, the best in the league defensively. We won 1-0 and it could have been more. Perhaps we failed to make decisions, we should have scored earlier. It’s a six-point win.”

Barcelona did find it tough going against Sevilla, and Xavi explained what the team had spoken about at half-time with the game still goalles.

“During the break we talked about the last pass missing, decision-making. It’s what we practice the most in training. Pedri’s goal is a pass from Ousmane behind. In the end It was about finding solutions to this defensive framework of Sevilla,” he said. “I encourage him [Pedri] to shoot. He always has the pass in his head, the next pass, the last pass, he’s a passer. It’s something that happened to me as well. But he can shoot, today he scored a great goal.” Source | Diario Sport

Xavi’s side now turn their attentions away from La Liga and to the Europa League. Barca are in Germany on Thursday night for the first leg of their quarter-final tie with Eintracht Frankfurt.