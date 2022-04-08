Alena believes Xavi is destined to be best coach in the world

There’s certainly still love between Carles Alena and Barcelona. The Getafe man spoke about his former club’s manager and their chances in La Liga this week.

He travels with Getafe to take on Real Madrid this weekend and wouldn’t be opposed to helping out his former teammates along the way.

“Playing at the [Santiago] Bernabeu is everything to me,” he said. “Getafe want to win and if it also helps my former teammates and friends, let’s see if we can. Barcelona are playing at a spectacular level, for me they’re the team that’s in best shape in La Liga. Let’s see if the title race gets exciting. “It’s not certain that I would have played with Xavi [Hernandez], I don’t think like that. If I thought about that all the time I’d go crazy. But I would have liked it; he’s been my idol since I was little and I think he’s going to be the best coach in the world.” Alena | Source

We wouldn’t mind if Getafe picked up three points as well Carles, do your thing.