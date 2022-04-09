Dani Alves is crazy about Barcelona youngsters Pedri and Gavi

Dani Alves has been enjoying talking to the press over the weekend and has also offered his thoughts on some of the club’s impressive youngsters.

The Brazilian admitted that 17-year-old midfielder Gavi has surprised him the most and praised the youngster’s “competitive madness.”

“He was a big surprise for me. Despite following Barça, I didn’t know him. He’s a player with incredible quality that, on top of that, has a competitive madness. He’s more aggressive than Pedri,” he said. “Without wanting to launch too many rockets, I think these players can mark an era at Barça like Xavi and Iniesta did. For their quality and the will they have. Current football is a bit different, but they have everything they need to succeed.”

Alves then went on to talk about Pedri who has also played a starring role in the Barcelona midfield this season in what is his second season at the club.

“He’s a particular person, an old soul, and on another level. it’s amazing to have him by my side. I’m very lucky, I’m seeing incredible things from the front line. I don’t like to compare him to anyone but in football it’s inevitable,” he added. “Don Andres is don Andres. For me Pedri is not Xavi or Iniesta, but a mix of the two. I even think he can score more than either did. He tries a lot from the edge of the box, he shoots well, he’s improving a lot in that aspect.” Source | Diario Sport

The 38-year-old also had time to talk about Nico Gonzalez, Ronald Araujo and Ansu Fati and made it clear just how much he loves playing with the club’s latest batch of talented youngsters at the Camp Nou.