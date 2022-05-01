WATCH: Ansu Fati receives standing ovation on Barcelona return

Ansu Fati made his first Barcelona appearance in 102 days on Sunday when he came on as a second-half substitute against Real Mallorca.

Fati arrived in the 77th minute for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and received a very warm welcome from the Camp Nou crowd.

There was to be no fairytale goal for Fati this time around but seeing the teenage back in action after another lengthy injury lay-off is a huge boost for the Catalans.

It was a good night all round for Barcelona who ran out 2-1 winners against Real Mallorca thanks to goals from Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets.

The win sees Barcelona move back into second place in the table, now two points ahead of Sevilla in third and five above Atletico Madrid in third.

Barcelona now have just four games of the season left to play but face a tough test next time around as they head to Copa del Rey winners Real Betis.