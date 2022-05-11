Barcelona trio to miss Getafe trip through suspension

Barcelona lost three players to suspension during Tuesday’s 3-1 La Liga win over Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou.

Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, and Jordi Alba all picked up bookings which incur a one-match ban and will rule them out of Sunday’s trip to Getafe.

The absences will leave Xavi really short of options for the weekend with Barca already without Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, and Nico because of injury.

Ronald Araujo’s fitness will also be of concern after the defender was stretchered off after a nasty clash of heads with Gavi. Barcelona have confirmed he has a concussion but will undergo further tests.

Tuesday’s win did at least put Barca one step closer to Xavi’s stated objective of finishing second. The Catalans are now guaranteed to finish in the top three ahead of their final two games against Getafe and Villarreal.

Barca are seven points clear of Sevilla and eight ahead of Atletico Madrid. Both teams do have a game in hand on Xavi’s side. Sevilla play Mallorca on Wednesday while Atletico are at Elche.