Aubameyang: I hope with all my heart that Dembele stays at Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was full of praise for Ousmane Dembele after the two attackers played a starring role in Tuesday’s win over Celta.

Dembele picked up two assists in the match, teeing up Memphis Depay for the opening goal and also putting one on a plate for Aubameyang.

The Gabon international ended up with two goals, to take his tally since joining Barca to 13 in all competitions, and he spoke about Dembele after the win.

“He’s my little brother. We have spent a long time together since the first day,” he said. “When I arrived in Dortmund, I knew him a bit. With time we have built up this relationship which is like a brother. “I love him a lot and that’s why things go so well. I’m happy for him, I don’t know if he’ll stay or not but I hope with all my heart that he will.”

Aubameyang also discussed the match and felt that his team still have much to improve despite running out 3-1 winners.

“I think today we did things right. The first half was a bit complicated, the second was much better,” he added. “I think we lost a lot of balls in the first half, we have to improve that, me more than anybody. We will continue working so we don’t give the ball away so easily. But we scored three and that’s something very positive.”

It’s still not clear what Dembele will do next. Recent reports have claimed contract extension talks are ongoing with the Frenchman but it’s not clear if Barca will be able to find an agreement.