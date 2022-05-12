Barcelona announce Eric Garcia set to undergo surgery

Barcelona have announced that center-back Eric Garcia is set to undergo surgery on a thumb injury on Friday.

Eric was already ruled out of Sunday’s final away match of the season at Getafe because of suspension but will now join Barcelona’s lengthy injury list.

Here are the details:

Eric Garcia has injured his right thumb and requires surgery. Dr Xavier Mir will perform the operation tomorrow under supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services.

Xavi is already without Gerard Pique, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto because of injury, while Jordi Alba, Eric and Frenkie de Jong are banned for Sunday’s match.

The good news is that Barcelona only need one more point from their final two fixtures against Getafe and Villarreal to confirm second place in the table.

Sevilla’s draw with Real Mallorca on Wednesday night leaves the Andalusians six points behind Barcelona. Atletico are five points behind after beating Elche to move into third and secure Champions League football for another season but have an inferior goal difference.

Barcelona are likely to field a much-changed defense against Getafe and Xavi has some big decisions to make regarding who plays at center-back and on the left.