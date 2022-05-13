Xavi calls up five Barcelona B players for training ahead of Getafe trip

Xavi has called up five Barcelona B youngsters for first-team training as he prepares for Sunday’s clash at Getafe without a host of key regulars.

Barcelona are without eight first-teamers due to injury and suspension and have only five fit defenders for the match in Ronald Araujo, Dani Alves, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, and Samuel Umtiti.

It’s not even clear if Araujo will play after suffering a concussion in midweek against Celta which led to a night in hospital to undergo tests. He trained in the gym on Friday morning.

Xavi has therefore turned to youth once again and called Jandro Orellana, Mika Mármol, Alejandro Balde, Álvaro Sanz and Lazar Carevic to training on Friday.

Balde looks to have a good chance of minutes at left-back, with Jordi Alba suspended, unless Xavi decides to go with three center-backs.

Midfielders Orellana and Sanz will also be hoping for a chance to impress. The boss hinted they may get minutes against Celta but neither made it off the bench in the end