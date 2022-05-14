How will Barcelona line up against Getafe?

Barcelona play their final away match of the La Liga season when the Blaugrana travel to Madrid to face Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Barça have won their last three in a row to clinch a place in next season’s Champions League and need just one point from their final two games to finish in second place and guarantee a spot in the 2023 Spanish Super Cup.

Getafe are still not fully safe from relegation and need a victory against the Catalans, and these teams always play high-intensty, physical matches and could give us another fun one this weekend. Let’s see how Barça could line up on Sunday.

Defense

Xavi Hernández could be missing as many as eight players this weekend, with most of the absences coming in defense. Ronald Araujo avoid major injury but still suffered a concussion in a scary moment against Celta Vigo, and while the Uruguayan hasn’t been officially ruled out yet it is unlikely he can feature on Sunday.

Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Eric García and the suspended Jordi Alba are definitely out for this one, which leaves just four defenders outside of Araujo: Dani Alves, Óscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti and Clément Lenglet. If Araujo can’t go then it will be those four together for the first time all season, with Lenglet forced to play left-back in that alignment.

Alejandro Balde will be called up from Barça B and could play left-back in this one, but Xavi has been hesitant to use the youngsters in recent months and might go with the safest option in a game that still means something.

Midfield

Xavi surprised many on Tuesday by not starting Riqui Puig despite all the absences in midfield against Celta Vigo, but the young Spaniard has another chance to finally crack the lineup this weekend with Frenkie De Jong suspended for this one.

Sergio Busquets is back and will start alongside Gavi in midfield, with Puig the easier choice to complete that group in the middle of the park. But Memphis Depay played well in midfield against Celta and could retain his place here, leaving Puig out of the team once again.

Attack

Ansu Fati might have a serious shot at starting the season finale against Villarreal at Camp Nou next weekend, but it’s probably still too early to start the Prince on Sunday. Fati looks sharp and comfortable again, and showing plenty of signs of what he can do next season if he finds a way to stay healthy.

If Ansu indeed stays on the bench once again and Memphis starts in midfield, then it will be the familiar front three combination of Ousmane Dembélé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres. Dembélé and Aubameyang were both at their best against Celta, but Ferran needs a big afternoon to restore his confidence after a few subpar performances as of late.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Mingueza, Umtiti, Lenglet; Gavi, Busquets, Memphis; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran (4-3-3)

How do YOU think Barcelona should line up against Getafe? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!