Xavi talks Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo and Nico Gonzalez ahead of Getafe

Xavi has been talking all things Barcelona ahead of the team’s final away game of the 2021-22 season in La Liga at Getafe on Sunday.

The Barcelona boss talked about Ronald Araujo’s fitness, rumors about Frenkie de Jong’s future and also the possibility of sending Nico Gonzalez out on loan.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Getafe

Since Quique arrived, Getafe have been really competitive, they have big character, are intense, they play direct football with a clear system. They need one point to stay up. It’s gong to be a tough game and we will have to play much better than against Celta. We need to be more competitive. We need one point so tomorrow we will try to win, create chances, and take the three points.

Xavi on Araujo

Araujo wants to play and his commitment means a lot. He didn’t get knocked out against Celta. It will depend on his feelings. He’s fine, he wants to play. For me as a manager it’s emotional. His feelings in training have been very good.

Xavi on if some players are untouchable

Yes. There are untouchables, transferable and non-transferable. From here you have to look at the economic issue and see the ability to manoeuvre.

Xavi on transfers

As a manager I have my responsibilities, making decisions, but also Mateu, Jordi and Laporta. We depend on our financial situation and in a few days we will know what our situation will be so we can plan. We need to start thinking on this right now, to plan the next campaign. But yes the economic situation can limit our movements in the transfer market.

Xavi on Frenkie de Jong

For me he’s very important. He has almost always been a starter under me and he is fundamental, but then there’s the economic situation. Not just with Frenkie, I say it in general. He is one of the players I like most but we have to see how the situation is.

Xavi on if transfer expectations should be lowered

I am optimistic that next season we have to compete. This year we have tried and probably in February and March it seemed that we had the chances to fight for some titles but in the end we haven’t been at our best level. We must be self-critical, next year we have to fight for titles. We are FC Barcelona and here you have to win.

Xavi on signing Morata?

I understand your questions but talking about players we don’t have doesn’t add anything. We have the players we have and we can talk about those who are here, not about players who aren’t ours.

Xavi on if Lewandowski is too old to sign?

I’m not going to talk about Lewandowski but I did sign Dani Alves at 38. It’s not just about age it’s about the level. Footballers are more professional now, they have staff supporting them. We see players like Ibrahimovic, Alves, these kinds of players who are still playing at a high level, or Cristiano and Messi. They are at an age but continue to play at a fantastic level at top clubs. There is no restriction, it’s their level that decides if they will come or not.

Xavi on exits

We haven’t talked because we haven’t finished the season and we haven’t achieved our objectives yet. We need all of our squad to be focused on all our objectives and if we achieve that, hopefully tomorrow, we can start planning.

Xavi on if he wants to sign a No. 9?

Now it’s not the time to talk about this. The club know my opinion, what the team needs to improve and be more competitive, because they will demand we compete for everything. We need to improve, yes.

Xavi on if Nico Gonzalez could go out on loan

For me he is an important player. He has helped us a lot, he has scored, played most minutes. He has made a difference. He needs to improve but I am very happy with him. He gives us many alternatives in midfield. We count on him for the present and future.

Xavi on Alejandro Balde.

Balde is going to help us, tomorrow, for sure. Probably he will get some minutes. He’s young but he has good capacities, he needs to improve, but he can be an important player and give Jordi a bit of a rest.

Xavi on Adama

We will take decisions once we know the economic situation. He’s been important but he has competition with Ferran and Ousmane. When he was playing better than Ousmane he played, now it’s the other way. That’s how it works. He can help us in these last two games.