Xavi on Barcelona: We’ve saved a season that could have been worse

Xavi Hernandez has admitted he’s pleased to have saved Barcelona’s season from disaster after seeing his side draw with Getafe on Sunday to secure second place.

The Catalan giants were down in ninth place when Xavi arrived to take over from Ronald Koeman who had endured a poor start to the campaign.

Barca have improved markedly under their new coach and Xavi is happy to have achieved his objectives for the 2021-22 campaign.

“We have saved a season that could have been worse. We have achieved our objectives, in November we all would have signed on to finish like this,” he said.

Second place ensures both Champions League football and a place in next season’s Spanish Super Cup which will help the club financially.

The club’s finances will be under scrutiny ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, and Xavi also urged his side to get to work and help him rebuild the squad.

“The board, Mateu and Jordi know what we have lacked to compete. From there, we look at the situation and prioritize. “It’s time to work to so next year we can compete. We will talk about Riqui and other names in the coming weeks. We will talk to the players and we will be clear. “We’ll see, depending on the economic situation. If it’s good. I’m optimistic, but we have to see. We have to plan now and we don’t have much time. “We start again in two and a half months and are up against the clock. We have to work to be more competitive. This year we haven’t been.”

Barcelona have already been linked with dozens of players, something that will continue in the coming weeks and months. What we do know is that departures will be vital if Barca are to be able to bring in new players over the summer.