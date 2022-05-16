Barcelona defender Mika Marmol was handed his first-team debut against Getafe on Sunday, coming on as a late substitute for Alejandro Balde.

The promising 20-year-old was only handed a few minutes at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and revealed what Xavi told him before he took to the pitch.

“Xavi just told me to go out and enjoy myself and to get the ball,” he said. “I dedicate this to my parents, my family and most of all my friends who always support me. I will keep this shirt and these shorts forever.”

Marmol also made it clear just what a special moment it was for him to be able to play for the first team for Barcelona in La Liga.

“This was a dream come true. It was only a few minutes but the most important thing is that this was my debut,” he added “When you get called up, you always think you might get a few minutes, but it’s difficult to get them in a squad like the one at Barça. But all the work we do at Barça B is in the hope of getting a debut. Source | FC Barcelona

The youngster is definitely one to keep an eye on and will be hoping he can go on and break into the first team. It’s already been reported he could do pre-season with Xavi’s squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.