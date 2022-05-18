Riquelme has huge praise for Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets

Argentine legend Juan Roman Riquelme has been talking about Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets and has been full of praise for the 33-year-old midfielder.

Riquelme says that Busquets has changed football by the way he plays and that there is no other player in the world like him.

“The only No. 5 I’ve met in my life, who is a No.10 and does everything well, is Busquets. Busquets confused world football,” he said. “Since Busquets appeared, we think that the No. 5 has to have a good pass, that if the team plays poorly it’s because the No. 5 passes the ball badly. We already forgot that before it was the No. 5 that made you play well. “Now it seems that, if the team plays badly, it’s because of the 5. We already forget that the 5 has to score, that he has to get between the centrals.” Source | TyC Sports

Riquelme summed it up with “there is only one Busquets” something Xavi alluded to earlier this season when talking about his captain who is heading towards the end of his career.

Busquets has just one year left on his current Barcelona deal and there have been rumors already he could head off for a spell in the MLS before he hangs up his boots.

The midfielder has already made it clear he will know when the time is right to leave. He told Sport earlier this year he will look at things after the World Cup and added, “I will not be a problem, honestly.”