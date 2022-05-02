Xavi praises Memphis after Barcelona win: We need players with that attitude

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez praised Memphis Depay after seeing his team beat Real Mallorca 2-1 on Sunday in La Liga.

Memphis was back in the starting XI at the Camp Nou and scored the opening goal for the hosts before Sergio Busquets doubled the Catalans’ lead.

Xavi was asked about Memphis after the game and praised the Dutchman although he did not want to talk about his future at the club.

“I’m not talking about the future, I’m talking about the present and the matches to come,” he said. “Memphis is playing today because he had a fantastic week of training, another would have given up and he didn’t, we need players with that attitude.”

Memphis has been linked with a summer exit and Barca will have a big decision to make on the forward at the end of the season given he is out of contract at the Camp Nou in 2023.