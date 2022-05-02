Xavi on why Barcelona midfielder Gavi doesn’t tie his boots

Xavi isn’t usually shy about sharing perspective, it’s one of the things Barca fans have always admired about the boss. This time around we got to hear from the man himself about the reasoning behind Gavi’s strange boot practices. Specifically, why the youngster doesn’t bother lacing up his boots.

When asked about why Gavi plays with his laces untied, Xavi was quick to answer.

“He says that’s how he’s comfortable, that it’s good for him, that we don’t need to worry,” said Xavi. “Maybe if they were tied up he wouldn’t play as well! It is surprising how mature he is for a 17 year old. He has a lot of things to improve, but he has a tremendous soul and it’s brutal how he competes. “I hope he renews his contract. Let’s see if it is sorted soon. After Araujo’s, I hope he is next. I have already said it is fundamental.” Xavi | Source

So now you know.