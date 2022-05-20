Papers: Barcelona want Lewandowski, Ansu and Raphinha as new attacking trio

Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona keep on making headlines and it’s the same story on Friday with the Bayern Munich man once again front page news.

This time it’s Mundo Deportivo who are getting excited about the Bayern Munich man and how he might fight in at the Camp Nou.

Indeed MD reckon that Barcelona are dreaming of a new front three for next season that will consist of Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, and Raphinha.

The report reckons Xavi is “optimistic” about Barca signing Lewandowski, while the club plan to try and land Raphinha if Ousmane Dembele does not renew.

Raphinha could well be available for just €25 million if Leeds are relegated from the Premier League on Sunday.

There is also real hope around the Camp Nou that Fati will be 100% fit for the start of the new season and can (fingers crossed) put his injury woes behind him.

Barcelona will then look to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Ez Abde to be back-ups, while Memphis Depay’s future is described as “unknown.”