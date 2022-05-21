Barcelona duo Pedri and Araujo included in La Liga’s Team of the Season

Barcelona duo Pedri and Ronald Araujo have been included in La Liga’s Team of the Season for 2021-22 which has just been announced.

The team also consists of 15 players including a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, three strikers and four substitutes (or the next four players who received the most votes).

This season’s team is, unsurprisingly, dominated by champions Real Madrid but Pedri and Araujo both make it into the final 15.

Real Betis duo Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales are also in along with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Marcos Acuna.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, Athletic Club’s Iker Munian and Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas complete the list.

And here’s a look at the team in full:

La Liga describes this year’s awards as “historic” because it’s the first time the players have been chosen “on performance achieved throughout the season and following the usual model that EA SPORTS uses in FIFA to reward the best weekly players in its Team Of The Week.”

The players were chosen by a “popular vote, the votes of players through the Players App and the committee of experts, made up of renowned journalists.”

More than 800,000 votes were collected in total.

What do you think of the Team of the Season? Let us know your thoughts and teams in the comments below!