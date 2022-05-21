How will Barcelona line up against Villarreal?

Barcelona take on Villarreal on Sunday in the final game of the 2021-22 season at the Camp Nou.

Xavi’s side have already wrapped up second place so have only pride to play for, but Villarreal are in contention for qualification to the Europa Conference League.

The hosts are without a host of players due to injury, while Sunday’s match could be the final Barcelona game for a few others.

Let’s look at who might feature:

Defense

Xavi is still without Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Sergino Dest due to injury which is likely to mean another start for Clement Lenglet in central defense.

The Frenchman should feature alongside Ronald Araujo who should return to the XI after suffering concussion against Celta.

Jordi Alba should return from suspension at left-back and take over from Alejandro Balde with Dani Alves continuing on the opposite flank.

Samuel Umtiti will also be hoping for some minutes at some point in what could be his final Camp Nou appearance.

Midfield

Frenkie de Jong will return from suspension for this one and should go straight back into the starting XI, probably at the expense of Riqui Puig.

Sergio Busquets should captain the side once again with 17-year-old Gavi making up the midfield three as Pedri and Nico remain on the injured list.

Attack

Xavi has plenty of options in attack and several forwards who could be making their final appearance for the Catalan giants.

Adama Traore and Luuk de Jong are both set to depart when their loan deals expire, while Ousmane Dembele seems increasingly likely to follow the duo out of the club.

Dembele stayed on the bench last time out against Getafe and it’ll be interesting to see if he starts or not against Villarreal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres could start again, Ansu Fati should get more minutes off the bench, but Memphis Depay is a doubt after picking up a knock.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Gavi; Adama, Aubameyang, Ferran.

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Villarreal? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!