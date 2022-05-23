Xavi says Barcelona must change ‘many, many things’

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is already looking to the future after seeing his team lose 2-0 to Villarreal in their final match of the season.

The Catalans finish the campaign in second place which means Champions League qualification is assured along with a place in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup.

Xavi spoke to reporters after the match and made it clear the hard work starts now as he looks to rebuild the team over the summer.

“We have to change many, many things. There is office work that is more important than football. Football is over, the competition is over, and I think we have saved a season that could have been catastrophic,” he said. “The diagnosis is made and things have to be changed. We cannot hide reality. This has to change. And they tell us that it is possible. “We have to reinforce ourselves very well. If not, we can’t compete. Jordi and Mateu tell me yes, we can do it. We think so.”

The rumor mill has already gone into overdrive regarding potential ins and outs at Barcelona this summer. Xavi was also asked for an update on Ousmane Dembele and offered the following response.

“Everyone goes where they want, even more if the contract ends - look at Mbappé,” he said. “I can only say positive things about Ousmane. We’ll see if he stays here. There is a negotiation, but I will always wish him the best.”

Xavi was also asked about rumors Neymar’s been offered to Barcelona and insisted the club have not spoken about the Brazilian.

“Neymar has a contract there. I see it as difficult, very difficult. Players that are not ours. It will not be easy but we have to strengthen ourselves,” he added. “It is necessary to take stock of what can be done, what cannot be done. We have to prioritize positions. And we’ll see. Neymar is a footballer that I don’t dislike, of course, but we haven’t talked about Neymar.”

Neymar has been linked with a Barcelona return pretty much ever since he left but signed a contract tying him to PSG until 2025 in May of last year.