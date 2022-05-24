Aubameyang: This Barcelona team has incredible potential

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been talking about Barcelona’s future after landing in Australia with the rest of the first team for a friendly against the A-League All Stars.

The Gabon international has been a hit since joining in January on a free transfer and finished the campaign with 13 goals in all competitions for the Catalans.

Aubameyang is hoping the team can go on and enjoy a better campaign next time out, particularly with the amount of impressive young talent in the squad.

“There are a lot of incredibly talented young players who just need to work and believe in themselves and go for it. When you’re young, the more you play, the more confident you are. So this is the reason why Barça will return. This team has incredible potentiaL. “Pedri, Ansu, Gavi... They all have something special. They come from La Masia and directly to the first team. They’ve been here since they were young and that’s the best, you have to be proud of them.”

The striker may face more competition for a place next season if Barcelona are able to bring in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Aubameyang says he knows he will have to work hard next year and is looking forward to the challenge.

“I’ll have to work hard and I hope to have a great season, it’s my goal because I want to stay as long as I can at this club, I’ll try to give it my all” Source | Diario Sport

The striker’s contract at Barcelona runs until June 2025, with a buyout clause set at €100 million, but does include an option that allows a possible exit in 2023.