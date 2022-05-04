Deulofeu offers ‘freaks’ Pedri and Gavi advice about life at Barcelona

Former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has been expressing his admiration for youngsters Pedri and Gavi and has also offered the duo some advice about life at the Camp Nou.

The two teenage midfielders have enjoyed impressive seasons and have become key players for the Catalans despite their youth and relative lack of top-level experience.

Deulofeu made it clear just how highly he regards the two youngsters.

“They are freaks. I was there at that age and I know how difficult all that focus is, that balance that I did not have at the time. You have to give continuity and patience to Xavi’s work,” he said.

The Udinese man was then asked if there was any advice he’d like to pass on to Pedri and Gavi and urged the duo to learn from their more experienced teammates.

“The only thing I can tell them is to keep it up. At that time, I did not have the focus, the mentality and the right environment to face that period that came to me when I was so young,” he added. “They do, and it shows. Patience, sacrifice and continue enjoying and learning. With Xavi, Busquets, Piqué, Jordi Alba, you can learn a lot.” Source | Diario AS

Deulofeu seems to be enjoying life in Serie A with Udinese where he’s been since 2020. The 28-year-old has 12 goals and four assists in 31 Serie A appearances this season.