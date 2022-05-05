Barcelona’s Ansu Fati opens up on his recovery from injury

Ansu Fati has opened up on his recovery from injury and his ambitions after returning to action at the weekend for Barcelona against Real Mallorca.

The teenager made his first appearance since January as a second-half substitute and spoke about how hard he’s worked to return to full fitness.

“You gradually get better and stronger every day,” he said. “With total effort and hard work, you can fix everything in the end. I’ve learned so much about myself during the recovery process.”

Barcelona will be hoping Fati can stay injury-free and go on and achieve his potential at the club. The youngster has already signed a contract that runs until 2027 and says he never once thought about leaving.

“No, honestly,” he said. “Barca have given me everything. That is my club. “My main ambition is to win titles with Barcelona. To achieve that for the club and the fans is my number goal. If this means I also achieve personal records, then amazing. I’ll work hard and stay dedicated. Hopefully, trophies and records will come after that.”

Fati is also dreaming of being part of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for World Cup 2022 in Qatar later this year.

“I will fight very hard to be there,” he added. “To be with the national team is always a dream of mine, especially during a World Cup. I’ve dreamt about winning that trophy my whole life, so let’s see.” Source | Sport Bible

The youngster could get more minutes at the weekend when Barca travel to Real Betis. It’s not expected Fati will start any of Barca’s last few games of the season with the Catalans remaining ultra-cautious with the teenager.