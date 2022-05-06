Ronaldo Araujo says being Barcelona captain would be ‘tremendous’

Ronald Araujo has been one of the bright spots of Barcelona’s resurgence under Xavi this year. The Uruguayan recently re-signed with Barca to make his tenure at the club a long-term affair, thankfully. Then he spoke to Sport about some of the bits of business. Including, whether or not he was working to be captain.

“I’m not working to be a captain. If the possibility arises in the future, it’s welcome because it would be something tremendous, but everything comes naturally to me,” he said. “I like to be like that, encourage my teammates, not only on the pitch. I also ask them about other things, because I think it’s good that we’re all plugged in. We all want to win and to achieve it, it is good that we are all good.”

The center-back was also asked about what Xavi expects of his players since arriving and the advice the new coach has given him.

“Above all, let me be me. He gives me the freedom to be able to speak, to be able to scream if necessary, to encourage my colleagues. I am learning a lot with the ball. It is something that had been lost in recent years,” he added. “That philosophy that the defense has to bring out the ball had been lost. The truth is that since I joined the first team it was something that we were not doing and with Xavi we are recovering it. He shows me videos of the mistakes I make, of the things I do well. Since Xavi’s arrival I’ve been growing a lot with the ball.” Araujo | Source

Araujo and Xavi have been a great match thus far, we can only hope to see that continue for years to come.