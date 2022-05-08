Jordi Alba: Barcelona have to win La Liga next season

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba was happy to share his thoughts after scoring a brilliant last-gasp winner against Real Betis on Sunday.

The defender popped up with an exquisite volley to seal a 2-1 win for the Catalan giants which secures a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season.

Here’s what Alba made of it all:

“It’s a shame that we’ve started to win too late, we dropped too many points at the start of the season and that left us with an uphill battle. We’ve been improving, but we’ve arrived late in this league,” he said. “I’m sure next year we will be fighting for every objective and I think we have to win La Liga next season. We have the team, the technical staff, we’ll be starting from zero and we’ll be trying to win La Liga next season, it’s an important competition.”

Alba also had some words for Ansu Fati who was back on the scoresheet for Barcelona in just his second game back from injury.

“Ansu is still a kid, very young, but he’s got the gift of goals,” he said. “The other day he didn’t get any chances, today the first or the second it was a goal. A little kid who is going to give us a lot, he gives great value to the side. We are really happy, he’s suffered a lot.”

The Barcelona left-back also spoke about his goal which was a sweetly struck volley that gave the visitors all three points.

“I saw it very clearly but it went in nicely. These chances, they can go in, or go over the bar,” he added. “Today I gave it everything I had. It was just about the last move of the game, and for us the result was fabulous.”

Barcelona are back in action on Tuesday against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou before heading to Getafe at the weekend for their last away match of the season.