Marc-Andre ter Stegen set to return for Barcelona against Celta Vigo

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is to return to the Barcelona squad for Tuesday’s clash against Celta Vigo after recovering from illness.

The German missed the win over Real Betis at the weekend because he wasn’t feeling well but was back out training with the team on Monday.

It seems likely that Ter Stegen will now be available to play and replace Neto between the sticks for Barca’s penultimate home game of the season.

Neto made a rare start against Betis, and enjoyed a decent game, but seems set to drop back down to the bench on Tuesday night.

Interestingly, Neto did not take part in Monday’s training session. The Brazilian was absent with permission from the club but there’s no explanation as to why.

Ter Stegen’s return is a boost as Barcelona are already without several key players for the match, including captain Sergio Busquets who is suspended.

Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique and Nico Gonzalez all remain injured and will also sit the game at the Camp Nou out.

Barcelona B midfielder Jandro Orellana and Álvaro Sanz trained with the team on Monday due to the lack of midfield options for the game.

The hosts head into the match with a top-four place already assured but with Xavi keen for his team to finish in second.