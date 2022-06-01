Brilliant Pedri strike takes La Liga’s best goal of 2021-22

Pedri’s brilliant strike against Sevilla back in April has been chosen as La Liga’s best goal of the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona won the game 1-0 but it was the midfielder’s memorable goal that stole all the headlines as he dodged a couple of tackles before firing a superb effort home.

And here it is in all its glory.

OFICIAL GOLAZO DE LA TEMPORADA



⚽️ El gol de Pedri ante el Sevilla fue seleccionado como el gol de la temporada de La Liga pic.twitter.com/XvZZai0Arz — Roberto Avelar (@cravelar) May 31, 2022

Pedri spoke about his amazing goal after the match and made it sound easy.

“The goal? It’s similar to the one I scored in Turkey,” he said. “When I see a tackle, I dummy, and when I hit the ball, I knew it would go in. I’m very happy and I feel very loved. Barça’s fans are the best in the world.”

The midfielder wasn’t the only Barcelona player in the top 10. Jordi Alba’s fabulous volley against Atletico Madrid came in at number four.

