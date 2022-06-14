Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Barcelona are going to enjoy next season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking forward to the 2022-23 season with Barcelona and says the Catalans are going to enjoy themselves in the new campaign.

The Gabon international has been a hit since arriving in January on a free transfer and finished the campaign as the team’s joint top goalscorer.

Aubameyang has been asked about the upcoming campaign and told Cope he is “looking forward to the new season” because “we have a lot of talent and we are going to enjoy it.”

The former Arsenal man admitted the team had found it tough going last year but could be pleased with the way they ended the season.

He added, “I knew it wasn’t easy, but in the end we are in the Champions League and that’s the most important thing.”

Aubameyang is even feeling upbeat about the club’s financial issues and is confident the Catalan giants can get back to where they used to be

“It is an issue that the club has to resolve,” he added. “It’s not easy, but I’ve always said that Barça will come back.”

The striker could face competition for his place next season from Robert Lewandowski if Barca manage to sign the striker. Lewandowski has already made it clear he wants to leave Bayern and considers his time at the club is up.